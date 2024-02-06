Regents OK extension for Southeast president

Southeast Missouri State University's Board of Regents voted Monday to offer Carlos Vargas-Aburto a new, three-year rolling contract to continue as president of the university.

No salary increase or additional compensation was awarded at this time, according to a news release from the university.

This action bucks a national trend of public university presidents' salaries increasing, overall by 5.3 percent last year, with several topping $1 million, according to Associated Press reports citing an annual survey by the Chronicle of Higher Education.

In 2016, the board set Vargas' salary at $278,000 for the new fiscal year beginning July 1, and his annual annuity at $30,000.

The contract, effective Saturday, runs through June 30, 2020, according to board president Jay Knudtson.

All six regents voted to approve the contract.

Knudtson said the new contract was based on the board's assessment of the university's accomplishments and Vargas' leadership during the last two years.