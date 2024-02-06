All sections
NewsFebruary 14, 2019

Regents expected to pass slight increase to room and board rates

Room and board rates at Southeast Missouri State University are expected to increase slightly after action at today's board of regents meeting. On the agenda is an item to increase the combined room and board rates by approximately 2.8 percent for fiscal year 2020...

Southeast Missourian
Academic Hall sits behind banner Oct. 16, 2017 at the Southeast Missouri State campus in Cape Girardeau.
Academic Hall sits behind banner Oct. 16, 2017 at the Southeast Missouri State campus in Cape Girardeau.Ben Matthews

Room and board rates at Southeast Missouri State University are expected to increase slightly after action at today's board of regents meeting.

On the agenda is an item to increase the combined room and board rates by approximately 2.8 percent for fiscal year 2020.

The proposed increase in the board rate is 0.49 percent, and the proposed increase in the average room rate is 3.97 percent, according to university documents.

Between 2015 and 2019, room rates increased an average of 1.2 percent per year, the documents stated.

"A need to invest in critical major capital projects" was cited as the reason for the room rate increase.

Cheney Hall, closed in fiscal year 2016, and Henderson Hall, closed in fiscal year 2019, reflect a projected loss of 90 students, according to the documents.

Additionally, the university doesn't intend to house students in Dearmont Hall in 2020, the documents stated.

The board of regents will meet in Academic Hall, beginning at 9 a.m. today .

-- From staff report

Local News
Advertisement
