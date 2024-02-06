Regents expected to pass slight increase to room and board rates

Room and board rates at Southeast Missouri State University are expected to increase slightly after action at today's board of regents meeting.

On the agenda is an item to increase the combined room and board rates by approximately 2.8 percent for fiscal year 2020.

The proposed increase in the board rate is 0.49 percent, and the proposed increase in the average room rate is 3.97 percent, according to university documents.

Between 2015 and 2019, room rates increased an average of 1.2 percent per year, the documents stated.