Regents approve tuition, fee increase at Southeast for fall 2018

Southeast Missouri State Universityï¿½s tuition and fees are going up for the 2018 fall semester, after action at Fridayï¿½s board of regents meeting.

Kathy Mangels, vice president for finance and administration, said at the meeting the budget review committee has worked hard to arrive at a workable solution for a difficult situation.

In 2017, Gov. Eric Greitens announced plans to slash state funding to universities in Missouri. At Southeast, that amounted to a budget shortfall of $6.3 million for fiscal year 2019, based on Greitensï¿½ proposed budget.

As it stands now, the Missouri House and Senate have passed a budget that would not cut university funding, provided the university doesnï¿½t raise tuition by more than 1 percent.

ï¿½The hard part is trying to recommend a budget, since we donï¿½t know what the state appropriations are,ï¿½ Mangels said.

The governor has until June 30 to sign the budget ï¿½ or not, Mangels said.

A 2007 Missouri law prohibits state universities from raising tuition and general fees more than the increase in the Consumer Price Index each year, which is 2.1 percent this year, Mangels said.

The regents unanimously approved the 2.1 percent increase, then waived all but 1 percent, allowing for compliance with the proposed budget, while also allowing for the possibility of needing to raise tuition if the budget doesnï¿½t pass.

The current tuition rate is $206.10 per credit hour, with the general student fee of $33.40 bringing the cost to $239.50, according to university documents.

The fall 2018 Missouri resident undergraduate tuition and fee rate will be $247.25 per credit hour, an increase of $7.75, or $93 for a full-time student taking 12 credit hours.

Included in the new tuition and fee schedule is a Student Government-recommended three-year phased general fee increase of $7.40 per credit hour. The portion charged beginning in fall 2018 will be $5.40 per credit hour.

In a university news release, president Carlos Vargas-Aburto said, ï¿½We have worked very hard to keep tuition increases at a minimum, and we remain steadfast in our mission to offer access to quality academic programs and services at a reasonable cost. Despite our funding challenges, Southeast is committed to keeping costs affordable for students and serving them well.ï¿½