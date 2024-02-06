Regents approve small increase to room and board rates

Regents approved a slight increase in room and board rates at Southeast Missouri State University at Thursday's meeting.
Rates will increase by approximately 2.8 percent for fiscal year 2020.
The board rate will increase by .49 percent, and the average room rate by 3.97 percent.
Cheney Hall, closed in fiscal year 2016, and Henderson Hall, closed in fiscal year 2019, reflect a projected loss of 90 students, according to university documents.
Additionally, the university doesn't intend to house students in Dearmont Hall in 2020, the documents stated.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.