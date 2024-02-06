Redux: Cape Council to consider new ordinance to control deer in city

Dustin Ziebold is finance director for the City of Cape Girardeau, but Monday, he’ll be wearing a different hat as he presents a proposed new ordinance to control the city’s deer herd to city lawmakers at their scheduled regular meeting in council chambers.

Designated as the city’s “deer team lead,” Ziebold brings previous experience to the task.

The native of Red Bud, Illinois, began his present job in September and came directly to Southeast Missouri from the Far West.

Ziebold is the former finance chief and, for nine months, also the city manager of Rawlins, Wyoming — a city of 8,500 along the Interstate 80 corridor in the southcentral part of the self-dubbed Equality State.

During his two years in Rawlins, Ziebold helped develop a deer ordinance for that city, too.

The particulars

A preliminary measure to establish a managed hunt to control Cape Girardeau’s deer population is being circulated this week to Mayor Bob Fox and to each council member in the city’s six wards — a statute put together with significant input from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC).

Depending on council reaction, the details of the ordinance may change by the time of the Monday meeting.

The City Council will consider the measure on first reading Monday.

The ordinance will come up for second and third reading, meaning possible passage, at the next council session Feb. 15.

As it stood in draft form Tuesday, an extensive “urban deer management program” includes the following features:

A managed archery hunt this fall in four designated areas of city property: Twin Trees, Delaware Park, Fountain Park and Cape Rock, in five designated hunting periods from Nov. 1 to Dec. 5.

No firearms allowed; only longbow, compound bow, recurve bow and crossbow permitted.

A mandatory orientation meeting for all interested hunters will be held Oct. 16, at which time a pill draw will be conducted to assign a designated property to each bowhunter.

Elevated stands at least 10 feet off the ground must be used; no ground hunting.

All arrows taken into the field must have labeled in permanent marker on the shaft the Missouri Conservation ID number of the hunter.

Hunter permits are valid for seven days.

Permits will allow the taking of two deer; the first must be antlerless, the second may be of either sex.

The city will strictly limit the number of hunters who may be in the field in the designated areas/days.

Initial reaction

Fox said the proposed ordinance bears little resemblance to the original 2013 deer ordinance.