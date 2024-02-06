Redo of Missouri redistricting voter summary final

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A Missouri appeals court panel on Wednesday finalized its rewrite of a summary for voters describing a November ballot measure that would revamp the state's nationally unique model for drawing fair and competitive legislative districts.

At issue is the summary of a proposed constitutional amendment on the Nov. 3 ballot that would repeal parts of a redistricting measure voters approved two years ago.

As originally written by the Republican-led Legislature, the ballot summary for Amendment 3 doesn't mention the repeal.