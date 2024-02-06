Redistricting, violence top agenda for Missouri lawmakers

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The 2020 Missouri legislative session kicked off Wednesday with lawmakers pledging to consider an overhaul of a voter-approved redistricting plan and address violence in the state's biggest cities.

Republican leaders in the House and Senate said a priority during the roughly five-month annual session will be sending voters yet another proposed change to how legislative districts are drawn.

In 2018, voters approved redistricting changes included in a sweeping constitutional amendment called Clean Missouri. That measure created a new position of nonpartisan demographer to draft state House and Senate maps after the 2020 census with a goal of achieving "partisan fairness" and "competitiveness."

While the amendment drew bipartisan support, some Missouri Republicans criticized it as a way to help Democrats win elections through redistricting. In response, House Republicans last year advanced a new proposal to instead vest greater redistricting powers with a bipartisan commission, which handled redistricting after the 2010 census.

The measure failed in the Senate, but Republican Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz said reviving last year's GOP proposal will come up early this session.

Republicans must act this session to put a new redistricting plan on November's ballot in hopes of revamping the process before maps are redrawn in 2021.

Senate Democrats, who have the power to block a vote by stalling with a filibuster, pledged to fight.

"We remain steadfast in protecting our constitution's Clean Missouri Amendment from any attempt to weaken or reverse its voter-approved policies -- including the much needed anti-gerrymandering provisions," Senate Minority Leader Gina Walsh said in a Tuesday statement.

Lawmakers also face pressure to address a jump in homicides last year in St. Louis and Kansas City, although Republicans and Democrats are split on how to tackle the uptick in violence.