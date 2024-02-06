Redistricting plan in Mo. speeds toward Senate debate

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A proposal to redraw Missouri's eight U.S. House districts is speeding toward an expected divisive debate in the state Senate, where some conservative Republicans want to further bend the district boundaries to their advantage.

A Senate committee on Tuesday advanced a congressional redistricting plan that had passed the House last week. Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden said he plans to bring the measure up for debate today.

Missouri currently is represented in the U.S. House by six Republicans and two Democrats whose districts are based in St. Louis and Kansas City. All states must redraw their congressional districts to account for population changes noted by the 2020 census, so that each new district has the same number of people.

A redistricting plan backed by Republican legislative leaders is projected to keep a 6-2 Republican edge in the congressional delegation, with the suburban St. Louis district of GOP Rep. Ann Wagner remaining the closest thing to a swing district.