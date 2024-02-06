All sections
NewsJanuary 31, 2025

Rediger Parkway sign installed above Century Casino entrance

A new Rediger Parkway sign was installed above the Century Casino entrance in Cape Girardeau, honoring former Mayor Harry Rediger. The sign commemorates his support for the casino's development.

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
Aaron Dost, of Shawnee Electric Contractors Inc., installs the Rediger Parkway near the entrance of Century Casino Cape Girardeau on Friday, Jan. 31, at the intersection of Main Street and North Spanish Street in Cape Girardeau.
Aaron Dost, of Shawnee Electric Contractors Inc., installs the Rediger Parkway near the entrance of Century Casino Cape Girardeau on Friday, Jan. 31, at the intersection of Main Street and North Spanish Street in Cape Girardeau.Nathan Gladden ~ ngladden@semissourian.com
Aaron Dost, of Shawnee Electric Contractors Inc., installs the Rediger Parkway near the entrance of Century Casino Cape Girardeau on Friday, Jan. 31, at the intersection of Main Street and North Spanish Street in Cape Girardeau.
Aaron Dost, of Shawnee Electric Contractors Inc., installs the Rediger Parkway near the entrance of Century Casino Cape Girardeau on Friday, Jan. 31, at the intersection of Main Street and North Spanish Street in Cape Girardeau.Nathan Gladden ~ ngladden@semissourian.com

A Rediger Parkway sign was installed Friday, Jan. 31, at the intersection of Main Street and North Spanish Street near the entrance to Century Casino Cape Girardeau.

The sign honors former Cape Girardeau Mayor Harry Rediger, who died Sept. 22. Mayor Stacy Kinder said the City Council meeting Dec. 16 that it was difficult for her to imagine the casino in Cape Girardeau without the support of Rediger.

