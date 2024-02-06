Rediger Parkway sign installed above Century Casino entrance

A Rediger Parkway sign was installed Friday, Jan. 31, at the intersection of Main Street and North Spanish Street near the entrance to Century Casino Cape Girardeau.
The sign honors former Cape Girardeau Mayor Harry Rediger, who died Sept. 22. Mayor Stacy Kinder said the City Council meeting Dec. 16 that it was difficult for her to imagine the casino in Cape Girardeau without the support of Rediger.
