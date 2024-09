Redhawks football watch parties unite fans, alumni

Football playoff watch parties in Cape Girardeau erupted with hype from dedicated fans and Southeast Missouri State University alumni as the Redhawks battled Weber State for the NCAA Division I Football Championship on Saturday.

Andrea Thompson was viewing the game with Damon Wilson at Port Cape Girardeau. She lives in Cape Girardeau and has worked for Southeast since 2014; Wilson is from St. Louis.

�I have not missed a home game this year,� Thompson said. �I downloaded the ESPN app so I could watch us play Murray (State University). We were at a wedding in St. Louis when we played [Southern Illinois University Carbondale], and I was on Twitter nonstop.�

Howard and Roberta Lynn also were in attendance. Both are Southeast alumni who live in Scott City, and were excited for Southeast, he said.

�A lot of alum is in this room,� he said. �We�re supporting Southeast Missouri State. This can be nothing but good for the university.�

Southeast Missouri State University sports apparel is seen Saturday at Wings Etc. in Cape Girardeau as fans gather to watch the Redhawks in a FCS second-round matchup against No. 2 Weber State. BEN MATTHEWS

Saturday�s momentum will bring in a lot of people to the community, they agreed, �especially if they can sustain.�

They said they have been following the Redhawks ever since they attended Southeast. Howard Lynn graduated in 1985; Roberta Lynn graduated in 1984.

�Doc� Dennis Cain, owner of Port Cape Girardeau, said he wasn�t 100 percent sure he would be hosting a watch party this year, but he was able to get everything in place by game time.

Before kickoff Saturday, Cain said he wasn�t quite sure how many people to expect, but he was ready for a crowd of any size.