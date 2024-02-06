Redhawks fans dress up, turn out for SEMO playoff football game

Jack Trickey sported his trademark red blazer for Southeast Missouri State Universityï¿½s first ever home Football Championship Subdivision playoff game Saturday.

The Cape Girardeau man is one of about a dozen men who call themselves the Red Blazer Crew and cheer on Southeast Missouri State University sports teams.

Trickey was among the die-hard fans who showed up early Saturday morning, more than five hours before the game at Houck Field.

ï¿½We all have the same passion for SEMO athletics,ï¿½ he said as he drank a beer in front of a large recreation vehicle parked on Bellevue Street outside the stadium.

Trickey said he and his buddies go to both away and home games.

Saturdayï¿½s game was ï¿½bonus football,ï¿½ he said.

The Red Blazer group has its own mascot, a 3-year-old dog named Belle. Adopted from the local Humane Society, the dog is owned by Blazer member Jerrett McGuire of Cape Girardeau, who also has the RV.

McGuire dresses up the dog in a SEMO jersey or cheer-leading outfit. Saturday, Belle wore the cheer-leading outfit.

ï¿½Itï¿½s fun to see everybody,ï¿½ he said.

On the other side of the street, the Moose Knuckles group tailgated by their ï¿½Knucklemobileï¿½ van and their red and white RV named the ï¿½KnRambler.ï¿½

A table of beverages sported a sign reading, ï¿½Slow, Moose at Play.ï¿½

The Rambler is equipped with a loud train horn while the van sports a fire engine siren. Moose Knucklesï¿½ members like to activate the horn and siren at their pre-game party.

Moose Knuckles has 12 to 15 members. The movie ï¿½DodgeBallï¿½ provided the genesis for the name.

They and the Blazers often caravan to away games.

Moose Knucklesï¿½ Andy Robert of Cape Girardeau said he regularly sleeps in the RV outside Houck Field on the night before a game.

Robert spent part of Saturday morning grilling some food on Bellevue.

ï¿½We have ribs and bacon,ï¿½ he said.

Hot dogs and brats also were on the menu, and Robert is proud of the groupï¿½s version of Philly cheese steak sandwiches.

Fellow Moose Knuckles member John Spear of Cape Girardeau said as boosters, they have fun backing the Redhawks.

ï¿½We do this as much for the players as for ourselves,ï¿½ he said.