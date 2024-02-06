All sections
NewsOctober 28, 2021
Redhawk-themed street signs to be installed near university campuses
Street signs near Southeast Missouri State University will take on a new look this week. SEMO Athletics partnered with the City of Cape Girardeau to replace the city's green signs near the university's main and River campuses with new white signs featuring black lettering and the university's Redhawks mascot...
Monica Obradovic
Main Street Signs staff install a new Redhawk-themed street sign on Henderson Avenue near the Southeast Missouri State University campus.
Main Street Signs staff install a new Redhawk-themed street sign on Henderson Avenue near the Southeast Missouri State University campus.Photo courtesy Southeast Missouri State University

Street signs near Southeast Missouri State University will take on a new look this week.

SEMO Athletics partnered with the City of Cape Girardeau to replace the city's green signs near the university's main and River campuses with new white signs featuring black lettering and the university's Redhawks mascot.

The signs will be installed throughout the week at 26 intersections near or in SEMO's main and River campuses.

Mayor Bob Fox said the new signs show the city's support of the university.

"There are a lot of universities that identify their campus area with signs like these; it's a neat deal," Fox said.

The new signs were produced and installed by Perryville, Missouri-based Main Street Signs as part of the university's Homecoming week.

According to Nate Saverino, SEMO's associate director of athletics for external affairs, the street-sign project was completed without using tax, tuition or student fee dollars. It was paid in-full using royalties from sales of licensed SEMO merchandise.

Saverino called the project a team effort.

"We're extremely excited to see the City of Cape Girardeau and the university partner to show off our shared SEMO pride," Saverino said in a statement.

Local News
