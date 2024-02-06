Redhawk-themed street signs to be installed near university campuses

Street signs near Southeast Missouri State University will take on a new look this week.

SEMO Athletics partnered with the City of Cape Girardeau to replace the city's green signs near the university's main and River campuses with new white signs featuring black lettering and the university's Redhawks mascot.

The signs will be installed throughout the week at 26 intersections near or in SEMO's main and River campuses.

Mayor Bob Fox said the new signs show the city's support of the university.