Red Star Food Pantry moves to new location

After almost 30 years at a location on Main Street, Red Star Food Pantry has begun operating out of a new facility just about a mile to the north at 361 Country Club Drive in Cape Girardeau.

Red Star Food Pantry is a Christ-centered food pantry serving the Cape Girardeau region with several federally funded, income guideline-based programs, as well as a privately funded emergency-based program.

Kevin Sexton, Red Star Food Pantry director, said the pantry holds food distributions at 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Friday.

To kick things off at the new facility, Sexton said the first food distribution was held Friday at the new location, where they will be held moving forward.

Sexton said the pantry has been located at 1316 N. Main St. since opening in 1993.