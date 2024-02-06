Red Star Church property sold to local developer

The Red Star Baptist Church property, a landmark on North Main Street in Cape Girardeau, has been sold to a local property development company.

Landmark Lodging LLC confirmed Monday it has completed acquisition of the main church building, 1301 N. Main St., along with an adjacent activity center and parsonage.

Purchase price of the property was not disclosed. At one time it had been appraised at $1.1 million, but it was in need of extensive repairs and upgrades, so the asking price was in the $650,000 range.

Landmark Lodging is owned by Cape Girardeau real estate investor and business owner Matt Goehman.

A spokesperson for Landmark Lodging told the Southeast Missourian on Monday the property's future has not been determined.

The former Red Star Baptist Church Activity Center, on North Main Street in Cape Girardeau, is shown in this photo taken Monday. The activity center, along with the main church building and adjacent parsonage, was sold recently to Landmark Lodging LLC of Cape Girardeau. JAY WOLZ

"We're considering options," Melinda McLain said. "But we do not have any intention of tearing (the church) down."

Based on the Southeast Missourian's archives, the Red Star Baptist congregation dates back to 1916 when a group of worshipers met under a tree not far from where the original church was built in the 1920s. The present church building, including its education wing, opened in 1955 followed by the 14,400-square-foot activity center in 1973.

Four years ago, the Red Star congregation, merged with the Rock 'N' Roll Church of Cape Girardeau to form The Church of the Rescued and Redeemed. The merged church remained affiliated with the Cape Baptist Association and the Missouri Baptist Convention.