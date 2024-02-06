All sections
NewsJuly 17, 2019

Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Lucero to headline 55-band Fawkesfest19 in Cape

Homegrown multi-day music festival Fawkesfest19 is joining forces with American rock band The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus in support of the Honorable Young Men Club and Safe House for Women on Aug. 30 and 31 in downtown Cape Girardeau. Justin Aden, owner of local promotion company Fawkes Entertainment and former owner of Mixing 10, said this year’s event will be two days and four venues compared to last year’s five-day and four-venue schedule...

Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig
The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus will headline the second night of Fawkesfest19 on Aug. 31 at The Library in downtown Cape Girardeau.
The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus will headline the second night of Fawkesfest19 on Aug. 31 at The Library in downtown Cape Girardeau.

Homegrown multi-day music festival Fawkesfest19 is joining forces with American rock band The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus in support of the Honorable Young Men Club and Safe House for Women on Aug. 30 and 31 in downtown Cape Girardeau.

Justin Aden, owner of local promotion company Fawkes Entertainment and former owner of Mixing 10, said this year’s event will be two days and four venues compared to last year’s five-day and four-venue schedule.

The festival is set to feature 55 local and touring bands.

Lucero will headline the festival Aug. 30 and The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus performing Aug. 31, both at The Library in downtown Cape Girardeau.

“I’ve been talking with [Red Jumpsuit Apparatus] for several years now about coming to Cape,” Aden said. “While I was at Mixing 10, I was trying to get them out there. I’ve just been chatting them up.”

The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus are major advocates against domestic violence, Aden said.

“So once we told them we were working with 50% of profits going to Safe House for Women and Honorable Young Men Club, they were all on it,” he said.

Aden said it was a mixture of the right price and “right reason.”

A few country bands also will perform during the festival, Aden said, including local artist Evan Webb and Porchfire, from Carbondale, Illinois.

Last year’s profits went back into the festival, he said, for cash to acquire performers for this year.

“If we really want to make this a community event,” Aden said, “we really need to make sure we’re giving back to the community as well.”

To also help fund the festival, a “kickoff kickball tournament” is set for Aug. 24 at Arena Park. Shakers Bar will be on-site with a beer trailer, he said, along with Kenny’s Flippin’ Burgers.

Aden said he’d like to see the festival grow every year, “but this is going to be hard to outdo, I think.”

“We may have found a good number,” he said, “with what we have now to keep going off of. We might just try and get bigger bands each year.”

But, Aden said, he doesn’t want the addition of more touring bands to deflect the importance of supporting local talent.

“We have some amazing local talent and local musicians I really want to spotlight,” he said.

Tickets for Fawkesfest19 may be purchased at www.eventbrite.com/e/fawkesfest19-tickets-59546841205, and more ticket information may be found at www.facebook.com/events/1527384130725665.

---

Fawkesfest19 band lineup

Aug. 30

Shakers Bar

  • Nervebone | 5:30 to 6 p.m.
  • Kyle Wayne Fields | 6:15 to 6:45 p.m.
  • Normundy | 7:05 to 7:35 p.m.
  • The Many Colored Death | 7:50 to 8:20 p.m.
  • Eurydice | 8:30 to 9 p.m.
  • Luxora | 9:20 to 9:50 p.m.
  • Once Rivals | 10:10 to 10:40 p.m.
  • Emaciation | 11 to 11:30 p.m.
  • Broken Youth | 11:45 p.m. to 12:25 a.m.
  • Hallow Point | 12:40 to 1:15 a.m.

The Library

  • Chasing Jonah | 6 to 6:40 p.m.
  • Bird Laww | 7 to 7:40 p.m.
  • The Friendly Degenerates | 8 to 8:40 p.m.
  • Jamie Gooch & Friends | 9 to 9:40 p.m.
  • Lucero | 10:15 to 11:15 p.m.

The Rude Dog Pub

  • Morning MTN | 8:45 to 9:30 p.m.
  • Sunset Over Houma | 9:50 to 10:35 p.m.
  • The Big Idea | 10:55 to 11:40 p.m.
  • Arkansauce | midnight to 1 a.m.

Blue Diamond Sports Bar

  • Purple Hearts | 8:30 to 9 p.m.
  • Spirits Republic | 9:20 p.m. to 9:50 p.m.
  • Zigtebra | 10:10 to 10:40 p.m.
  • Common Jones | 11 to 11:45 p.m.
  • Natty Nation | 12:10 to 1 a.m.

Aug. 31

Shakers Bar

  • Gary Robert and Community | 3 to 3:30 p.m.
  • Ghost Town Remedy | 3:45 to 4:15 p.m.
  • Granger | 4:30 to 5 p.m.
  • New American Classic | 5:15 to 5:45 p.m.
  • Frenchie | 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
  • The Cinema Story | 6:45 to 7:15 p.m.
  • Calloway Circus | 7:30 to 8 p.m.
  • A War Within | 8:15 to 8:45 p.m.
  • The Anchor | 9 to 9:30 p.m.
  • Normundy | 9:45 to 10:15 p.m.
  • Ursa Major |10:30 to 11 p.m.
  • The Wild and Free | 11:15 to 11:45 p.m.
  • Eyes Set To Kill | midnight to 12:30 a.m.
  • Discrepancies | 12:45 to 1:15 a.m.

The Library

  • Conman Economy | 5 to 5:30 p.m.
  • Inner Outlines | 5:45 to 6:15 p.m.
  • Community Sadness | 6:30 to 7 p.m.
  • Mocklove | 7:15 to 7:45 p.m.
  • Skagbyrds | 8 to 8:30 p.m.
  • Hardloss | 8:45 to 9:15 p.m.
  • Isabella | 9:30 to 10:15 p.m.
  • The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus | 10:35 to 11:30 p.m.

The Rude Dog Pub

  • Odd Moses | 8:30 to 9 p.m.
  • Gentry |9:20 to 9:50 p.m.
  • The Yesterdays | 10:10 to 10:40 p.m.
  • Blind Velvet | 11 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.
  • Holy Crow | midnight to 12:45 a.m.

Blue Diamond Sports Bar

  • Porchfire | 9 to 9:45 p.m.
  • Evan Webb Band | 10:10 to 11 p.m.
  • Southern Halo | 11:20 p.m. to 12:15 a.m.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here.

