All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJune 13, 2019
Red Cross shelter opens in Cape Girardeau
Red Cross officials reported Wednesday six shelters have been opened across Missouri and adjoining Illinois counties in response to flooding and storm damage. The newest shelter to open is at Zion United Methodist Church, 3652 State Highway Z, Cape Girardeau. It replaces a shelter opened in McClure to help residents of the East Cape Girardeau, Illinois, area displaced by rising floodwaters...
Southeast Missourian

Red Cross officials reported Wednesday six shelters have been opened across Missouri and adjoining Illinois counties in response to flooding and storm damage.

The newest shelter to open is at Zion United Methodist Church, 3652 State Highway Z, Cape Girardeau. It replaces a shelter opened in McClure to help residents of the East Cape Girardeau, Illinois, area displaced by rising floodwaters.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Residents intending to take refuge at the shelter should bring clothing for a few days, bedding, toiletries, essential medication and items for their children.

Anyone who needs to find a shelter may visit redcross.org/shelter, download the free Red Cross Emergency App or call (800) REDCROSS (733-2767). The emergency app is available in app stores by searching for the American Red Cross or going to redcross.org/apps.

Those wishing to volunteer to help in this disaster or future disasters, may sign up at redcross.org.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 3
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
NewsOct. 3
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape G...
NewsOct. 3
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the...
NewsOct. 3
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug po...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
City’s annual hydrant testing to cause discoloration in water
NewsOct. 3
City’s annual hydrant testing to cause discoloration in water
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
NewsOct. 3
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
NewsOct. 2
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
One for the top shelf: Cape Girardeau library named Missouri’s Library of the Year
NewsOct. 2
One for the top shelf: Cape Girardeau library named Missouri’s Library of the Year
Water cannon salute, ribbon-cutting headline grand-opening celebration of new terminal
NewsOct. 1
Water cannon salute, ribbon-cutting headline grand-opening celebration of new terminal
Cape Girardeau Airport celebrates grand opening with new amenities and flight to Chicago
NewsOct. 1
Cape Girardeau Airport celebrates grand opening with new amenities and flight to Chicago
Democratic Missouri 8th Congressional District candidate speaks at Pints & Politics
NewsSep. 30
Democratic Missouri 8th Congressional District candidate speaks at Pints & Politics
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 trillion gallons of rain on the South
NewsSep. 30
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 trillion gallons of rain on the South
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy