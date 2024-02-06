Red Cross shelter opens in Cape Girardeau

Residents intending to take refuge at the shelter should bring clothing for a few days, bedding, toiletries, essential medication and items for their children.

Anyone who needs to find a shelter may visit redcross.org/shelter, download the free Red Cross Emergency App or call (800) REDCROSS (733-2767). The emergency app is available in app stores by searching for the American Red Cross or going to redcross.org/apps.

Those wishing to volunteer to help in this disaster or future disasters, may sign up at redcross.org.