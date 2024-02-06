Red Cross shelter opens in Cape Girardeau

Red Cross officials reported Wednesday six shelters have been opened across Missouri and adjoining Illinois counties in response to flooding and storm damage.
The newest shelter to open is at Zion United Methodist Church, 3652 State Highway Z, Cape Girardeau. It replaces a shelter opened in McClure to help residents of the East Cape Girardeau, Illinois, area displaced by rising floodwaters.
Residents intending to take refuge at the shelter should bring clothing for a few days, bedding, toiletries, essential medication and items for their children.
Anyone who needs to find a shelter may visit redcross.org/shelter, download the free Red Cross Emergency App or call (800) REDCROSS (733-2767). The emergency app is available in app stores by searching for the American Red Cross or going to redcross.org/apps.
Those wishing to volunteer to help in this disaster or future disasters, may sign up at redcross.org.
