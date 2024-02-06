Red Cross schedules area blood drives

The American Red Cross is encouraging healthy individuals to donate blood or platelets to ensure blood remains readily available for patients who rely on transfusions, and to that end, the organization has scheduled blood drives.
Upcoming drives in the Cape Girardeau area through May 15 include:
Altenburg, Missouri: May 4, Trinity Lutheran Church, Church and Main Street
Anna, Illinois: May 13, Choate Mental Health and Develomental Center, 1000 North Main
Cape Girardeau: May 1 through 15 daily, Cape Girardeau Blood Donation Center, 20 South Mount Auburn Road; May 11, St. Vincent DePaul Grade School, 1919 Ritter
Chaffee, Missouri: May 4, Elks Lodge, 120 East Yoakum; May 7, Saint Ambrose Catholic Church, 418 South 3rd Street
Jackson: May 6, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 208 South Hope Street; May 11, Elks Lodge, 542 West Independence
Perryville, Missouri: May 4, Heartland Baptist Church, 829 West St Joseph Street; May 12, Perry Park Center, 800 City Park Drive
Appointments are also being accepted at www.redcrossblood.org or (800) 733-2767.
