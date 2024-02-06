Red Cross schedules area blood drives

The American Red Cross is encouraging healthy individuals to donate blood or platelets to ensure blood remains readily available for patients who rely on transfusions, and to that end, the organization has scheduled blood drives.

Upcoming drives in the Cape Girardeau area through May 15 include:

Altenburg, Missouri: May 4, Trinity Lutheran Church, Church and Main Street

Anna, Illinois: May 13, Choate Mental Health and Develomental Center, 1000 North Main