NewsDecember 15, 2020

Red Cross, River Radio team up for annual Holiday Blood Drive

The American Red Cross and River Radio are teaming up to encourage healthy members of the community to give blood at the annual River Radio Holiday Blood Drive from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday. There will be four area locations where donors can give blood this year...

J.C. Reeves avatar
J.C. Reeves

The American Red Cross and River Radio are teaming up to encourage healthy members of the community to give blood at the annual River Radio Holiday Blood Drive from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday.

There will be four area locations where donors can give blood this year:

  • West Park Mall, 3049 William St. in Cape Girardeau.
  • First United Methodist Church, Fifth and North Main streets in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.
  • YMCA, 511 Taylor St. in Sikeston, Missouri.
  • Main Street Center, 400 S. Main St., in Anna, Illinois.
The Red Cross is also testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. These tests may indicate whether the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies for the virus, even if they haven’t shown symptoms. Donors who have COVID-19 antibodies may qualify to donate convalescent plasma, which is a type of blood donation collected from survivors who have antibodies that may help patients actively fighting the virus. Results of the antibody test should be available on the Red Cross Blood Donor App or the donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org within seven to 10 days after donation.

The Red Cross has implemented additional precautions, including temperature checks, social distancing and mask requirements for donors and staff, in order to protect the health of everyone who attends the blood drive.

To register, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter the code RIVERRADIO. Additionally, call (800) 733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment.

Local News
