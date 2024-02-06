Red Cross overcoming pandemic fears; donations up

Maria Stevenson pulls no punches about the initial impact of the novel coronavirus on blood drives.

“When COVID hit in the spring, blood drives were being canceled left and right,” said Stevenson, executive director of the Red Cross of Southeast Missouri.

“We lost 1,700 drives in March, April and May in Missouri and Arkansas, (and) that was dramatic for us and scary,” she added.

Stevenson said Red Cross-SEMO is the only provider of blood for the following hospitals:

At a Red Cross drive Thursday at the Southeast Missouri Realtors office in Cape Girardeau, Sarah Bailey of Bell City, Missouri, gives blood, assisted by collection tech Christine Scherer of Chaffee, Missouri. Jeff Long

SoutheastHEALTH

Saint Francis Medical Center

Missouri Delta Medical, Sikeston

Poplar Bluff Regional

Perryville Memorial

Carbondale Memorial in Illinois

In more recent months, cancellations have slowed, most blood drives are being held as scheduled and goals are usually being met, Stevenson said.