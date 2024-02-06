Red Cross overcoming pandemic fears; donations up

Maria Stevenson pulls no punches about the initial impact of the novel coronavirus on blood drives.
“When COVID hit in the spring, blood drives were being canceled left and right,” said Stevenson, executive director of the Red Cross of Southeast Missouri.
“We lost 1,700 drives in March, April and May in Missouri and Arkansas, (and) that was dramatic for us and scary,” she added.
Stevenson said Red Cross-SEMO is the only provider of blood for the following hospitals:
In more recent months, cancellations have slowed, most blood drives are being held as scheduled and goals are usually being met, Stevenson said.
Sarah Bailey, a social worker from Bell City, Missouri, had no concerns as she gave blood Thursday at the offices of Southeast Missouri Realtors in Cape Girardeau.
“I’ve made 10 donations in four years,” said Bailey, who was assisted by collection tech Christine Scherer of Chaffee, Missouri.
“We had a goal of 17 donations and we met it and exceeded it,” said Scherer, as the Realtor drive brought in 21 total donors.
“There’s no real magic in convincing people to overcome any fear they may have,” said Stevenson, who has led the local chapter since July 2019.
“You have to get to the heart and talk about hope — the hope that a donation brings to those who desperately need blood, including those hospitalized with COVID,” she said.
Stevenson said blood drive personnel have been taking extra precautions to keep everyone safe, including temperature checks and appropriate spacing between donation beds.
Anyone interested in donating blood may visit www.redcrossblood.org to find a drive near by or call (800) 733-2767.
