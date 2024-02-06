Red Cross expands blood donation antibody testing

Plasma from whole blood donations made through the American Red Cross that test positive for COVID-19 antibodies can potentially help more coronavirus patients in need of plasma transfusions thanks to changes initiated this week in blood collection and testing protocols.

Starting in April, the Red Cross has been collecting COVID-19 convalescent plasma, containing coronavirus antibodies, from people who had recovered from coronavirus. However, those donations could only be obtained at one of about 170 Red Cross blood donation centers across the country.

But starting this week, the Red Cross began secondary testing of all donations that come back positive for COVID-19 antibodies to confirm donor test results.

“Donations that come back positive for COVID-19 antibodies now undergo secondary testing, and that enables the Red Cross to then potentially use the plasma from those donations for COVID-19 patients,” according to Dr. Erin Goodhue, executive medical director of direct patient care with Red Cross Biomedical Services.

Antibody testing can indicate whether a donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to the coronavirus, regardless of whether the donor has experienced COVID-19 symptoms. Donations are tested using samples pulled at the time of donation and sent to a testing laboratory where they also undergo routine testing for infectious diseases.