NewsSeptember 24, 2020

Red Cross expands blood donation antibody testing

Plasma from whole blood donations made through the American Red Cross that test positive for COVID-19 antibodies can potentially help more coronavirus patients in need of plasma transfusions thanks to changes initiated this week in blood collection and testing protocols...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

Plasma from whole blood donations made through the American Red Cross that test positive for COVID-19 antibodies can potentially help more coronavirus patients in need of plasma transfusions thanks to changes initiated this week in blood collection and testing protocols.

Starting in April, the Red Cross has been collecting COVID-19 convalescent plasma, containing coronavirus antibodies, from people who had recovered from coronavirus. However, those donations could only be obtained at one of about 170 Red Cross blood donation centers across the country.

But starting this week, the Red Cross began secondary testing of all donations that come back positive for COVID-19 antibodies to confirm donor test results.

“Donations that come back positive for COVID-19 antibodies now undergo secondary testing, and that enables the Red Cross to then potentially use the plasma from those donations for COVID-19 patients,” according to Dr. Erin Goodhue, executive medical director of direct patient care with Red Cross Biomedical Services.

Antibody testing can indicate whether a donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to the coronavirus, regardless of whether the donor has experienced COVID-19 symptoms. Donations are tested using samples pulled at the time of donation and sent to a testing laboratory where they also undergo routine testing for infectious diseases.

“With approximately 2% of the U.S. population testing positive for antibodies, every donation is important to ensure patients with coronavirus have access to every treatment option available to them,” she said in a statement released Wednesday by the Red Cross’ regional office in St. Louis.

Those interested in donating can do so at several blood drives in the coming weeks in Cape Girardeau, Jackson and the surrounding region. In addition, donations may be made at the Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 20 S. Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau.

To make a donation appointment, or to find the dates and times of donation opportunities, visit www.redcrossblood.org.

To help encourage donations, the Red Cross will give $1,000 Amazon.com gift cards to five people who donate during October. In addition, those who donate between now and the end of September will receive a free haircut coupon via email, redeemable at participating Sport Clips locations.

