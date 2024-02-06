Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts

The Salvation Army's Southeast Missouri and Northeast Arkansas Chapter has dispatched four people to support national relief efforts following hurricanes Milton and Helene.
They are among 77 Missourians with the Salvation Army who are working in Florida, the Carolinas, Georgia and Tennessee, according to a news release issued by the organization. They are providing shelter, food, water, relief supplies and comfort to those displaced or recovering from the disasters.
The American Red Cross organization deployed tens of thousands of ready-to-eat meals, cots, blankets and other relief supplies to Florida in advance of Milton's landfall. The organization also shipped blood products to support Florida hospitals. Emergency response vehicles will deliver meals and supplies as road conditions improve. That's in addition to more than 560,000 meals and snacks that have been delivered to Helene victims.
The Red Cross is accepting donations, which may be made at www.redcross.org or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.