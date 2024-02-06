All sections
NewsOctober 11, 2024

Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts

Salvation Army mobilizes Missouri locals for hurricane relief, more than 70 others in aiding affected areas with shelter, food and supplies across Florida, the Carolinas, Georgia and Tennessee.

Bob Miller avatar
Bob Miller
A view of some of the 700 evacuees in the gymnasium in shelter at River Ridge Middle/High School in preparation for Hurricane Milton on Wednesday, Oct. 9, in New Port Richey, Florida.
A view of some of the 700 evacuees in the gymnasium in shelter at River Ridge Middle/High School in preparation for Hurricane Milton on Wednesday, Oct. 9, in New Port Richey, Florida.Mike Carlson ~ Associated Press

The Salvation Army's Southeast Missouri and Northeast Arkansas Chapter has dispatched four people to support national relief efforts following hurricanes Milton and Helene.

They are among 77 Missourians with the Salvation Army who are working in Florida, the Carolinas, Georgia and Tennessee, according to a news release issued by the organization. They are providing shelter, food, water, relief supplies and comfort to those displaced or recovering from the disasters.

The American Red Cross organization deployed tens of thousands of ready-to-eat meals, cots, blankets and other relief supplies to Florida in advance of Milton's landfall. The organization also shipped blood products to support Florida hospitals. Emergency response vehicles will deliver meals and supplies as road conditions improve. That's in addition to more than 560,000 meals and snacks that have been delivered to Helene victims.

The Red Cross is accepting donations, which may be made at www.redcross.org or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.

