Red Claw promoting local rock bands

RCP was able to make partnerships with several local venues, including Rude Dog Pub, Ebb and Flow Fermentations and the Blue Diamond Sports Bar. Along with venue partnerships, they were able to connect with Richter Sound & Light for a sound system and light show for nearly all of their shows by.

Tomlin said there are bands they have been working with since the beginning they still work with. They have also formed partnerships with new bands in the area and are excited to see them grow as bands and musicians.

"We're gonna continue to organize and promote original rock shows in Cape Girardeau. We want to encourage young people to start their own bands and know that there are like-minded people out there to help them. We really hope for more public exposure. So rock fans in our area will know that these bands exist right in their own backyards. And we're all these bands are based in and around Cape. So we're going to continue to do those things." Tomlin said.

RCP is holding a "comeback" at The Rude Dog Pub on Saturday, Aug. 19. It will feature local bands PFR and Flight Jacket, as well as St. Louis band The Haddonfields.

To find other Red Claw Promotions upcoming shows, go to their Facebook page.