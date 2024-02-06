Red and Black Affair generates green for Jackson school foundation

Red stage lights in a darkened room at the Jackson Civic Center set the mood for Jackson’s Red and Black Affair gala benefit Saturday.

Guests dressed in Jackson’s school colors of red and black finery danced to the music of Shades of Soul after a dinner catered by Tractors restaurant at the eighth annual event to benefit the Jackson R-2 School District Foundation’s technology fund.

This is the second year the event has been in Jackson, said foundation director Merideth Pobst.

“Last year, we were the civic center’s first event ever, a week after they opened,” she said.

In previous years, the event was at the Arena Building in Cape Girardeau, but it being in Jackson adds special meaning, Pobst said.

Erica Cooper, left, talks with her husband Michael Cooper, right, during the Red and Black Affair gala Saturday to benefit Jackson Public Schools foundation at the Jackson Civic Center in Jackson. Andrew J. Whitaker

“It’s nice to have an event of Jackson people supporting Jackson, in Jackson,” she said.

The event had sold out as of Friday, Pobst said, adding all 550 tickets had been purchased at $70 each, raising a total of $38,500 before the event even began.

“We’ve grown every year,” Pobst said. “We see it as a goal for next year to do even better. Seems like every time we add a table, we sell those tickets, too.”

A silent auction with more than 40 items of Jackson memorabilia or prize packages also was held at the gala.

Attendee Laura Dumey said she loves to come to events such as this.

“I can always find something great to bid on,” she said, “and it feels great knowing I’m helping the school district out.”

Dumey said she is passionate about the district, and about fundraising.

“This event would be great anyway, even if it wasn’t so much fun, but I just love being here and seeing so many people dedicated to promoting Jackson,” she said.