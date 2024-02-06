Red and Black Affair generates green for Jackson school foundation

Red stage lights in a darkened room at the Jackson Civic Center set the mood for Jackson’s Red and Black Affair gala benefit Saturday.
Guests dressed in Jackson’s school colors of red and black finery danced to the music of Shades of Soul after a dinner catered by Tractors restaurant at the eighth annual event to benefit the Jackson R-2 School District Foundation’s technology fund.
This is the second year the event has been in Jackson, said foundation director Merideth Pobst.
“Last year, we were the civic center’s first event ever, a week after they opened,” she said.
In previous years, the event was at the Arena Building in Cape Girardeau, but it being in Jackson adds special meaning, Pobst said.
“It’s nice to have an event of Jackson people supporting Jackson, in Jackson,” she said.
The event had sold out as of Friday, Pobst said, adding all 550 tickets had been purchased at $70 each, raising a total of $38,500 before the event even began.
“We’ve grown every year,” Pobst said. “We see it as a goal for next year to do even better. Seems like every time we add a table, we sell those tickets, too.”
A silent auction with more than 40 items of Jackson memorabilia or prize packages also was held at the gala.
Attendee Laura Dumey said she loves to come to events such as this.
“I can always find something great to bid on,” she said, “and it feels great knowing I’m helping the school district out.”
Dumey said she is passionate about the district, and about fundraising.
“This event would be great anyway, even if it wasn’t so much fun, but I just love being here and seeing so many people dedicated to promoting Jackson,” she said.
For foundation secretary Kyle Mabuce, the event is a great chance to socialize and catch up with old friends.
“This is a great evening. I see a lot of my favorite people,” he said. “Sometimes you’ll see people you only see at this event, so in that respect, it’s like a reunion where we get to raise funds for the foundation, too.”
Mabuce added, “It’s great to see so many alumni of Jackson schools, supporters, teachers, administrators coming together for the kids.”
Jason Lipe, the civic center’s manager, said events such as this one are a great way to benefit the city.
“Knowing how much work has gone into this — the foundation committee and our staff at the civic center worked together starting at 9 a.m. yesterday [Friday], and went until 8:30 last night,” he said. “But the way all that work came together into this event that is just a great opportunity for such a good cause, it’s really great to see everyone having a great time.”
Lipe said events such as this one are why the civic center exists, and he is happy to see so much benefit for the school foundation.
Funds raised at the event will go toward technology funding for Jackson public schools, Pobst said.
“We step in where the school district can’t quite cover technology concerns for our students,” Pobst said. “The foundation provides the exceeding amount to provide resources that will expand educational opportunities.”
In the past, Pobst said, Jackson’s support of the foundation has allowed opportunities students otherwise would not have had, and events such as the Red and Black Affair help the foundation achieve its goals.
“We don’t really advertise the event,” Pobst said. “We’ve seen the people who attend, they come back year after year, bring their friends — it’s gratifying to see that. We’re so happy to have this happen, and we can’t wait to do it all again next year.”
