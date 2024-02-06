Recycling, trash delays in Cape because of shorthanded crew

The City of Cape Girardeau's Public Works Department announced via social media that the solid waste crew was shorthanded causing delays in trash and recycling routes.
Nicolette Brennan, public information officer for the city, said Public Works had to shift hours because of low staffing, vacation season and a crew member out sick.
Brennan said the problem is not expected to be ongoing but could happen again under similar circumstances.
"Regardless, we are always proud of our team for always getting the job done despite the challenges, and thankful for the community for their patience," Brennan said.
