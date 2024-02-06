Recreational marijuana petition passes signature requirement

ST. LOUIS -- A group pushing a constitutional amendment that would make recreational marijuana legal in Missouri said it has collected enough signatures to put the issue on the ballot but it plans to gather thousands more signatures.

Legal Missouri 2022 announced Tuesday it has 200,000 signatures supporting the amendment, KMOV-TV reported.

The group wants thousands more signatures before the May 8 deadline to ensure it has enough cushion to put the issue before voters in the November general election, said John Payne, campaign manager for Legal Missouri 2022.