Recovery center planned for Cape

A new peer support center for people recovering from drug and alcohol addictions will open soon in Cape Girardeau, possibly later this fall, thanks to a grant from the state Department of Mental Health.

The program, to be known as the We Do Recover Recovery Community Center (RCC), will be staffed and managed by recovering addicts at a yet-to-be-determined location.

Planning for the facility kicked into high gear last week shortly after the Cape Girardeau-based Gibson Recovery Center received word its substance abuse block grant application was one of four approved by the state for RCC funding. Funding is also being provided for RCCs in St. Louis, Columbia and Jefferson City.

The two-year grant is for $250,000 a year.

"Then we can renew and ask for continuing funds after that," said Scott Moyers, director of clinical support services at Gibson Center.

He said the We Do Recover RCC will open as soon as a suitable location can be identified and furnished and a manager and staff can be hired.

Moyers said the location will ideally be a building or storefront, possibly in Cape Girardeau's downtown area.

"We have our eyes on a few potential locations," he said.

Supportive environment

A recovering addict himself who has been in recovery seven years, Moyers said the We Do Recovery RCC will provide a "mutually supportive" environment because services will staffed by people who have recovered from substance use disorder (SUD) and know what it's like to maintain their sobriety on a daily basis.

"Those of us who provide treatment services are always telling our clients they need to change and that they can't hang around with the people they used to," he said. "They ask, 'Who can we hang around with then?' and now we can tell them they can go to the recovery community center."

Services offered through the RCC will include group and peer support, advocacy training, employment assistance and an overall "social atmosphere" for recovering addicts.

The facility, Moyers said, will host everything from 12-step program meetings to alcohol-free themed parties.