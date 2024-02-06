Recovery activities in full swing in Bollinger County

Sgt. Clark Parrot, public information officer for Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E, said First Baptist Church of Marble Hill is being used as a triage center. Woodland High School is the epicenter for first responder activity, and volunteers have been sent to the district's elementary school next door.

First responders will spend much of today performing house-to-house sweeps to make sure people are accounted for, authorities said.

A news conference will be held later today but an exact time has not been confirmed, yet. Gov. Mike Parson is expected to visit the area.