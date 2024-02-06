All sections
NewsApril 6, 2023

Recovery activities in full swing in Bollinger County

MARBLE HILL, Mo. -- More than 25 agencies have responded to the GlennAllen area of Bollinger County to aid with rescue and recovery efforts in the aftermath of a tornado that killed five people early Wednesday morning, April 5. The tornado is believed to have moved through part of rural Bollinger County around 3:30 a.m. There has been no official injury estimate at this time...

Nathan English
story image illustation

MARBLE HILL, Mo. -- More than 25 agencies have responded to the Glenn Allen area of Bollinger County to aid with rescue and recovery efforts in the aftermath of a tornado that killed five people early Wednesday morning, April 5.

The tornado is believed to have moved through part of rural Bollinger County around 3:30 a.m. There has been no official injury estimate at this time.

Sgt. Clark Parrot, public information officer for Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E, said First Baptist Church of Marble Hill is being used as a triage center. Woodland High School is the epicenter for first responder activity, and volunteers have been sent to the district's elementary school next door.

First responders will spend much of today performing house-to-house sweeps to make sure people are accounted for, authorities said.

A news conference will be held later today but an exact time has not been confirmed, yet. Gov. Mike Parson is expected to visit the area.

Local News
