Records: Missouri planned to thank glitch-finding journalist

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Just before Gov. Mike Parson condemned a St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter for exposing a state database flaw, records show the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education was instead preparing to thank him for finding the glitch.

The Post-Dispatch reported Thursday it obtained records through a Missouri Sunshine Law request, including an Oct. 12 email to Parson's office from DESE spokeswoman Mallory McGowin containing proposed statements for a news release.

"We are grateful to the member of the media who brought this to the state's attention," read a proposed quote from Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven.

The quote ultimately was not used. Instead the Office of Administration issued a news release the next day calling the Post-Dispatch journalist a "hacker." Parson, a Republican, said at a news conference Oct. 14 a criminal investigation was being launched. That investigation is ongoing.

The reporter discovered a flaw on a DESE website left more than 100,000 Social Security numbers of educators vulnerable to disclosure. The newspaper waited to publish the report until the state took action to protect the vulnerable information.