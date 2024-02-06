All sections
NewsJune 7, 2024

Records expunged for St. Louis couple who waved guns at protesters. They want their guns back

ST. LOUIS — A judge has expunged the misdemeanor convictions of a St. Louis couple who waved guns at racial injustice protesters outside their mansion in 2020. Now they want their guns back. Attorneys Mark and Patricia McCloskey filed a request in January to have the convictions wiped away. ...

Associated Press
Armed homeowners Mark and Patricia McCloskey stand in front of their house, confronting protesters marching to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson's house in the Central West End of St. Louis, June 28, 2020. A judge has expunged the misdemeanor convictions of the St. Louis couple who pointed guns at racial injustice protesters outside their mansion in 2020. Now, they say, they want their guns back.
Armed homeowners Mark and Patricia McCloskey stand in front of their house, confronting protesters marching to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson's house in the Central West End of St. Louis, June 28, 2020. A judge has expunged the misdemeanor convictions of the St. Louis couple who pointed guns at racial injustice protesters outside their mansion in 2020. Now, they say, they want their guns back. (Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, File)

ST. LOUIS — A judge has expunged the misdemeanor convictions of a St. Louis couple who waved guns at racial injustice protesters outside their mansion in 2020. Now they want their guns back.

Attorneys Mark and Patricia McCloskey filed a request in January to have the convictions wiped away. Judge Joseph P. Whyte wrote in an order Wednesday that the purpose of an expungement is to give people who have rehabilitated themselves a second chance, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. City prosecutors and police opposed the expungements.

Immediately after the judge's ruling, Mark McCloskey demanded that the city return the two guns seized as part of his 2021 guilty plea to misdemeanor assault. Republican Gov. Mike Parson pardoned the couple weeks after the plea.

“It’s time for the city to cough up my guns,” he told the Post-Dispatch.

If it doesn’t, he said, he’ll file a lawsuit.

The McCloskeys said they felt threatened by the protesters, who were passing their home in June 2020 on their way to demonstrate in front of the mayor’s house nearby. It was one of hundreds of demonstrations around the country after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The couple also said the group was trespassing on a private street.

Mark McCloskey emerged from his home with an AR-15-style rifle, and Patricia McCloskey waved a semi-automatic pistol.

Story Tags
State News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

