Record number of entries in 'competitive' high school art exhibition

Nearly 150 paintings, drawings, sculptures, photos, print making, ceramics, fibers and mixed media from local high school and junior high students will be on display Feb. 10 to March 17 as part of the 41st annual Exhibiting Excellence High School Exhibition at Crisp Museum on the Southeast River Campus.

"Only one time in our history did we try to do this -- on Super Bowl Sunday. One time. We haven't done it again," joked museum manager and senior curator Jim Phillips about the head-to-head confrontation with one of this nation's most-watched sporting events.

While walking through the individual pieces by students from Illinois and Southeast Missouri, Phillips said this year will be the largest high-school exhibit the River Campus has hosted.

And for that reason, this year's exhibit has been extended, he said.

"We're very full. There's great diversity. Every corner is filled," Phillips said. "Any tighter and we wouldn't be able to do much with it."

More than 300 entries were received for the exhibit this year, Phillips said, adding each school participating is allowed 15 entries per teacher. From year to year, the exhibit has been dominated by paintings and drawings, he added.

"Mixed media has been growing over the years, becoming the third largest category," Phillips said. "And the smallest category is photography."

He credits the longevity of the exhibit to "good momentum" at the very beginning.

"The high-school students get a lot of experience as to what a professional wants to see," Phillips said.

Selected artwork must be easily identifiable, original, creative and displayed appropriately, he explained.