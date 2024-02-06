Record number of ballots cast Tuesday in Cape County

More voters than ever cast ballots Tuesday in Cape Girardeau County, but aside from some initial lines when polling places opened, most voting precincts reported steady, but not overwhelming, voter turnout.

“It was like Black Friday when we opened the doors,” according to Maddie Hoffman, who served as an election judge at Good Shepherd Lutheran Chapel on West Cape Rock Drive in the City of Cape Girardeau, where 100 voters cast ballots between 6 and 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers said the scene was similar at most, if not all, of the county’s 36 precincts.

“At 6 a.m., people were in line everywhere and I was a little anxious,” she said. “But our election judges worked very diligently to get those people through the line quickly and efficiently. After that, it was just steady all day long at most of the polling places.”

Spot checks by the Southeast Missourian at several Cape Girardeau polling places Tuesday found no waiting at most precincts with voter totals hovering between 500 and 600 by midmorning, equaling a full-day’s turnout at many of those precincts in a typical election.

A total of 40,517 of the county’s 55,350 registered voters — a number including 4,608 who registered this year — cast ballots in this week’s election for an overall participation rate of 73.2%. Absentee ballots were cast by 13,967 of those voters before Tuesday’s election, which reduced the “in-person” turnout Tuesday to a manageable 26,550 voters.

Cape Girardeau County’s voter participation percentage in this week’s election was slightly below the 73.4% achieved in the general election in November 2008 when 37,594 of the county’s 51,205 registered voters cast ballots.

“That percentage in 2008 was after our final certification, so we might be ahead of that once all of the absentee ballots that were returned to the polls are counted along with military and provisional ballots,” Summers said.

The county clerk said 120 provisional ballots will be reviewed. Qualified provisional ballots and any military ballots received by noon Friday will be included in the final ballot tally before election results are certified.