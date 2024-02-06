Record heat in Dallas as scorching continues

Another record-setting day of high temperatures hit the Dallas/Fort Worth area Saturday before a slight cooling trend moves into the area, according to the National Weather Service as heat warnings stretch from the Gulf Coast to the Southeastern U.S. and upper Mid-South.

The high in Dallas reached 109 degrees Fahrenheit, breaking by three degrees the previous record set in 2011, before the heat dome that has been over the state since June begins to move out of the area, according to weather service meteorologist Matt Stalley.

Excessive heat warnings were in effect for much of eastern Texas, most of both Louisiana and Mississippi and portions of Arkansas, Tennessee, Missouri, Kentucky, Illinois and the Florida Panhandle.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, has asked the state's 30 million residents five times this summer to voluntarily reduce power usage because of the high temperatures creating high demand for electricity.

ERCOT has reached record high-peak demand for power 10 times since June, according to its website.

The historic heat wave stretched over portions of Mississippi and Louisiana as well.

Peak heat-index readings of 119 degrees F and 120 degrees F are expected across the entire area.

In Mississippi, the city of Jackson remained under an excessive heat warning as temperatures were expected to peak Saturday at 103 degrees F. City officials said the high temperatures are putting a strain on the city's water system as an additional four million gallons of water are being delivered through the system each day. JXN Water is asking residents to cut their water usage to help conserve it.