Record flooding hits Arkansas River

FORT SMITH, Ark. -- Temporary shelters were housing hundreds of people Thursday following evacuations along the swollen Arkansas River, where officials kept a close eye on an aging levee system facing enormous pressure from enduring floodwaters.

The river held steady at record levels, offering little relief to areas enduring historic flooding. Hundreds of homes have been flooded so far in and around Fort Smith, the state's second-largest city, while nearly 1,100 homes have flooded across the Oklahoma border in Muskogee County, according to local emergency management officials.

"This has been massive for me. Totally devastating," said Kenny Ward, a 53-year-old former Marine who sheltered with dozens of other flooded-out residents at the Evangel Temple Assembly of God Church in Fort Smith.

Ward said he had been living in a tent along an Arkansas River tributary before floodwaters forced him out a week ago. His tent, housing his clothing, medication, sleeping bag and birth certificate, was surrounded by waist-high water when he returned to the site three days ago.

Thomas Lindley said floodwaters reached the roof of his home three days ago in nearby Moffett, Oklahoma. Lindley said he doesn't have flood insurance and didn't know how he would recover.

"I'm just trying to get some relief aid or another job," he said. "That's all we can do."

In nearby Van Buren, Arkansas, officials warned a levee protecting a mostly rural area on the western edge of the state was "showing signs of significant leakage and deterioration."

Crawford County Sheriff Ron Brown said an 80-foot-wide section of the levee slid down Tuesday morning, but workers were able to reinforce it to prevent the levee from being breached. Brown said the levee was still at risk of failing. If that happens, about 250 people and 150 structures would be at risk.