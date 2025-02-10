Record betting at BetMGM and Caesars for Sunday's Super Bowl

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Eagles weren't the only big winners Sunday. Sportsbooks also came out on top in the Super Bowl.

BetMGM Sportsbook and Caesars Sportsbook each reported that Philadelphia's 40-22 victory over the two-time defending champion Kansas City Chiefs was the most-bet single sporting event in each of their histories.

Caesars also said it was the first Super Bowl in which more game parlays were bet than the more traditional straight wagers.

The Eagles dominated from the start, taking a 24-0 lead by halftime and all but erasing any doubt they would avenge their Super Bowl defeat two years earlier to Kansas City.

“With the Chiefs falling behind early we observed a substantial handle and wagers increase on their chances of a comeback," said Craig Mucklow, Caesars vice president of trading. "A significant amount of wagers flooded in on KC at longer odds on the money line and all spreads we posted, all the way up to +28.5. This rare opportunity to bet on Patrick Mahomes at such generous spreads and odds proved to drive significant growth and led to our largest in-play handle for a Super Bowl ever.”

At BetMGM, 60% of the tickets and 56% of the money was on the Eagles to win at +100 on the money line and 54% of the bets and 64% of the handle was on Philadelphia to win as a +1 1/2-point underdog.