Rechenberg publishes third children's book

Local author Mary Koeberl Rechenberg recently self-published her third children's book, Andy's Bubblegum Adventure, illustrated by Ashley Farrar from Cape Girardeau, which includes references to the Cape Girardeau County area.

It is a book about Andy, who enters a bubble gum-blowing contest and blows a bubble so big, it carries him across the countryside.

According to Rechenberg, the idea came from her son who used to collect baseball cards, which also came with bubble gum. He would chew many pieces at one time and blow big bubbles.

"He would walk around making these big bubbles, and I told him one day, I said, 'Andrew, you gotta stop putting so much gum in your mouth. One of these days, your bubble is gonna carry you off.' For some reason, many years later, that came to me, that conversation, and I thought, 'You know what? I'm gonna write a book about that,'" Rechenberg said.

She said she wanted to include a few local references in the book. Some include a mention of the Jackson Fire Department, the Mississippi River and a news reporter from KFVS12 News.