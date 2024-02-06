Rechenberg publishes third children's book

Local author Mary Koeberl Rechenberg recently self-published her third children's book, Andy's Bubblegum Adventure, illustrated by Ashley Farrar from Cape Girardeau, which includes references to the Cape Girardeau County area.
It is a book about Andy, who enters a bubble gum-blowing contest and blows a bubble so big, it carries him across the countryside.
According to Rechenberg, the idea came from her son who used to collect baseball cards, which also came with bubble gum. He would chew many pieces at one time and blow big bubbles.
"He would walk around making these big bubbles, and I told him one day, I said, 'Andrew, you gotta stop putting so much gum in your mouth. One of these days, your bubble is gonna carry you off.' For some reason, many years later, that came to me, that conversation, and I thought, 'You know what? I'm gonna write a book about that,'" Rechenberg said.
She said she wanted to include a few local references in the book. Some include a mention of the Jackson Fire Department, the Mississippi River and a news reporter from KFVS12 News.
Rechenberg is no stranger to the writing world. She has two other children's books, had her writing, poetry and more published in newspapers and magazines over the years, and is a member of the Heartland Writers Guild since 2003.
She said the guild helped her improve her writing and to get her work published numerous times.
"I really give a lot of credit, all of my writing, all of it, to the Heartland Writers Guild," Rechenberg said.
Despite her writing career, she also taught third, fourth and first grade for 30 years at the Oak Ridge R-6 School District. While earning her certification to become a teacher, she was required to make a children's book, which she said first sparked her interest in becoming a published author.
Her new book is available for purchase online at Amazon, Target, or by ordering directly from her through her facebook or at marykoeberlrechenbergwriter.com/contact-me. They are also in stores at the Hallmark in Perryville and Cape Girardeau and Vitality Market in Jackson.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.