Stephen N. Limbaugh Sr., the distinguished jurist who spent a quarter-century on the federal bench, said Monday he has a clear memory of the aftermath of a tornado that badly damaged the Cape Girardeau home of his parents nearly 73 years ago.

"The whole second story (of the home) was gone," said Limbaugh, referring to the home of Mr. and Mrs. Rush H. Limbaugh Sr., in the 814 N. Henderson Ave.

A total of 202 residences and 19 businesses in the city were destroyed by the twister -- which struck at 6:56 p.m. May 21, 1949.

"When it hit, I was in my brother Rush Jr.'s wedding in Kennett," said Limbaugh, just 21 years old at the time.

"When my parents got back to Cape Girardeau later that night, they found a high level of police protection and could hardly get through to get to their house. They stayed with my aunt who lived two blocks away for the better part of a month afterward. It took several months before the (Henderson) house was livable again," he recalled.

A total of 22 people died, ranging in age from 15 months to 81 years.

According to previous Southeast Missourian reporting, the whirlwind gained momentum as it traveled downhill in the U.S. 61 area, "picking up huge oil tanks and hurling them around like jackstraws," according to the late John L. Blue, managing editor of the newspaper at the time.

The path the May 21, 1949, tornado took through Cape Girardeau. Southeast Missourian file

The cyclone moved down Broadway to New Madrid Street, Dunklin Street and Henderson, crossing onto the campus of Southeast Missouri State University — where little damage was done.

The path of the tornado moved to North Sprigg Street and across a four-block area between Ruby and Emerald streets, claiming 10 lives before traveling to the Red Star area, where nine people lost their lives.