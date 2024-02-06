Mike Rushing of Jackson, who died Sunday, March 5, at age 79, is being remembered for his vocation as co-founder of Rushing Marine, which has owned and operated towboats since 1979, as well as for his many avocations, which friends said improved the lives of many.

"Mr. Rushing was one of the greatest men I've ever known," said Shawn Embrey, staff member of Breaking Bonds Addiction Recovery Ministry, in which Rushing served as a teacher and guide.

"As (Mike) got sick and sought treatment, he still wanted to be there with the guys," he added, noting Rushing's constant presence at Tuesday night worship services for men in recovery at Jackson's New McKendree United Methodist Church.

"Mike grew up on the river and served as a deckhand, a captain, a pilot and a towboat owner. He could relate his experiences with men who worked the barges to those of us in recovery. Other than his wife and children, (Rushing) told me Breaking Bonds was the greatest thing that had ever happened to him," Embrey recalled.

Active in Scouting, Rushing was the recipient of the 2007 Silver Beaver Award, the highest commendation an adult leader may receive from the organization.

Rushing served as lay leader of New McKendree UMC, was on the church council and later became lay leader of the Southeast District of the UMC's Missouri Conference.

Stephen Limbaugh Jr., U.S. District Court Senior Judge, said he knew Rushing for nearly his entire life.

"I've known Mike since I was 4 or 5 years old and he would take me fishing at Capaha Park," Limbaugh recalled, adding the Limbaugh and Rushing families were neighbors on Sunset and Luce streets in Cape Girardeau in the 1950s.

"Mike was as fine a person as anyone could ever meet -- kind, decent and hugely successful in the barge line business," he said.

"Ask anyone on the river and they would vouch for Mike Rushing as a man of the highest integrity and a good and devout Methodist."