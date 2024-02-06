Plans to rebuild the Cape Girardeau Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS) are likely to be finalized by late summer or early fall of this year, according to stake president of the Latter-day Saints, Kevin Dickson.

Dickson emphasized the prediction is his "hope," not an executive decision.

"Decisions are made at church headquarters, in Salt Lake City, Utah. So, my opinion is only that -- an opinion. These aren't my choices to make. I make recommendations," Dickson said Monday.

The Cape Girardeau church was destroyed by fire April 18, 2021. Afterward, a homeless man, Scott Pritchard, was apprehended by deputies of the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office. Pritchard now faces hate crime charges connected to the blaze.

"There was a witness at the fire who provided a description of a suspicious person leaving the scene. One of our responding deputies located him walking down the road during the same timeframe that the fire was happening, just a short distance away. He was known to law enforcement and had been trespassed prior due to threats made against church members," recalled Sgt. Cody Windbigler of Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office.

In the wake of the blaze, Dickson's post as "stake president" thrust him into the limelight. The job, done without compensation, is referred to as a "lay position" by members of the church.

Firefighters from all over the area fight to contain a fire April 18, 2021, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church, 1048 W. Cape Rock Drive in Cape Girardeau. Southeast Missourian file

"The 'stake' is somewhat like the Catholic diocese," Dickson explained. "It refers to multiple congregations, so our 'stake' covers Southeast Missouri and portions of Southern Illinois. ... My responsibility is to work with the leaders in the congregations within the stake, to provide training and teaching and support."

After the fire, those duties led to urgent responsibilities.

"The initial feeling was one of great relief that no one was hurt, and a recognition that the church is not the building, the church is the congregation -- the people. Then, after a loss like that, you have to say, 'What next? How do you make sure that the church, made up of these people, has their needs met?'"