Several years in the making, the path to a renovated football stadium on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University cleared a bit Wednesday.
Workers began demolishing the south grandstand at Houck Field as part of the first phase of a multiphase project to revamp the 91-year-old structure.
Renovating the stadium took on new urgency just as the Redhawks were set to host their opening football game of the season. A Sept. 1 letter from Thornton Tomasetti Inc., a firm contracted to assess the condition of the stadium, said an Aug. 30 site visit revealed deterioration in the south grandstand presenting "an unsafe and imminently hazardous condition for occupancy." The letter details dangerously deteriorated concrete that could potentially collapse the grandstand "if loaded in a dynamic manner by a football or soccer crowd."
"Given these observations, it is our strongest professional recommendation that the entire south bleacher and press box tower structure be cordoned off from any potential occupation," an official with the firm wrote.
The assessment came after two rounds of stadium inspections found deteriorating concrete, insufficient railing compliance in areas more than 6 feet off the ground and other deficiencies. Many of the concrete problems stemmed from water infiltration, inspectors noted. An inspection in 2019 speculated substantial repairs could wait up to five years. An inspection earlier this year pushed up the timeline, leading to the August assessment as officials wanted to confirm the quickened deterioration.
At that point, university officials, including president Carlos Vargas and athletics director Brady Barke drafted an emergency plan in the event the south grandstand became unavailable. They had to implement that plan in the 24 hours leading up to the hope opener against Southern Illinois University on Sept. 2.
The university's Board of Governors approved the project's first phase in September, and it will consist of replacing the south grandstand with a new south seating bowl, concourse with new restrooms and concession areas. The university and its foundation are funding the initial phase of reconstruction.
Brady Barke, director of Athletics, confirmed Wednesday the initial portion of the project should be complete in time for the next football season.
"It is anticipated the demolition process will be completed by the end of January 2022, with construction completed in August 2022," he said in an email.
The director said the stadium would mostly return to normal operations for next season.
"We anticipate the stadium will return to near full capacity with the south sideline structure being complete," he commented. "Game operations will still be located in the north press box area as a new press box will not be completed in Phase 1.1."
Barke said officials are bidding the comprehensive project in pieces, but the entire first phase could cost between $10 million and $12 million.
Future phases of the rebuild — to proceed as funding allows — will include a locker room for the football and soccer teams, an athletic training space, centralized ticketing and a two-level press box, equipped with operational areas and a new club level. Beyond those areas, plans call for renovating the north sideline seating area and constructing a new field house.
"We are still refining plans for future phases, which will begin as funding is identified," Barke said.
Hollis + Miller, an architecture and design firm based in Kansas City, Missouri, is overseeing stadium renovation and construction. Conceptual designs for a stadium renovation were completed in August 2019.
More information about the project is available at www.semoredhawks.com/feature/houck.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.