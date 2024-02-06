Several years in the making, the path to a renovated football stadium on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University cleared a bit Wednesday.

Workers began demolishing the south grandstand at Houck Field as part of the first phase of a multiphase project to revamp the 91-year-old structure.

Renovating the stadium took on new urgency just as the Redhawks were set to host their opening football game of the season. A Sept. 1 letter from Thornton Tomasetti Inc., a firm contracted to assess the condition of the stadium, said an Aug. 30 site visit revealed deterioration in the south grandstand presenting "an unsafe and imminently hazardous condition for occupancy." The letter details dangerously deteriorated concrete that could potentially collapse the grandstand "if loaded in a dynamic manner by a football or soccer crowd."

"Given these observations, it is our strongest professional recommendation that the entire south bleacher and press box tower structure be cordoned off from any potential occupation," an official with the firm wrote.

This rendering shows the projected Phase 1 rebuild of Houck Field. Courtesy of Southeast Missouri State University

The assessment came after two rounds of stadium inspections found deteriorating concrete, insufficient railing compliance in areas more than 6 feet off the ground and other deficiencies. Many of the concrete problems stemmed from water infiltration, inspectors noted. An inspection in 2019 speculated substantial repairs could wait up to five years. An inspection earlier this year pushed up the timeline, leading to the August assessment as officials wanted to confirm the quickened deterioration.

At that point, university officials, including president Carlos Vargas and athletics director Brady Barke drafted an emergency plan in the event the south grandstand became unavailable. They had to implement that plan in the 24 hours leading up to the hope opener against Southern Illinois University on Sept. 2.

Demolition begins at Houck Field on Wednesday on the Southeast Missouri State University Campus in Cape Girardeau. Monica Obradovic

The university's Board of Governors approved the project's first phase in September, and it will consist of replacing the south grandstand with a new south seating bowl, concourse with new restrooms and concession areas. The university and its foundation are funding the initial phase of reconstruction.