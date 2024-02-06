All sections
NewsJune 7, 2023
Rebirth of Broadway Theatre building
Rick Fahr
Work has begun to reconstruct the former Broadway Theatre building in Cape Girardeau. Municipal officials have approved a redevelopment plan offered by developer Brennon Todt to shore up the historic structure, damaged badly in a 2021 fire, and develop retail and residential spaces. Later phases of the project include a proposed entertainment venue. The initial reconstruction work is closing the eastbound lane of Broadway in the block between North Ellis and North Pacific streets.
Rick Fahr
