Realtors pledge help for Bollinger County tornado victims

Cape Girardeau-based Southeast Missouri Realtors and Missouri Realtors are teaming up in concert with the National Association of Realtors Relief Fund to make $100,000 in funding available to Bollinger County residents impacted by the recent deadly tornado that ripped through Glen Allen and Grassy, Missouri.

Five people died and five others were injured in the April 5 twister, a natural disaster that also destroyed more than a dozen homes.

Reimbursement assistance is capped at $1,000 per household and is strictly limited to housing expenses for one of the following needs:

One month's mortgage expense for a damaged occupied primary residence.

Temporary rental unit cost due to displacement from primary residence.

Reimbursement of paid hotel expenses needed because of the disaster.

Online applications are available at www.morealtors.wufoo.com/forms/x18f5e2716p9q6y/.