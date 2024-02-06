Realtors pledge help for Bollinger County tornado victims

Cape Girardeau-based Southeast Missouri Realtors and Missouri Realtors are teaming up in concert with the National Association of Realtors Relief Fund to make $100,000 in funding available to Bollinger County residents impacted by the recent deadly tornado that ripped through Glen Allen and Grassy, Missouri.
Five people died and five others were injured in the April 5 twister, a natural disaster that also destroyed more than a dozen homes.
Reimbursement assistance is capped at $1,000 per household and is strictly limited to housing expenses for one of the following needs:
Online applications are available at www.morealtors.wufoo.com/forms/x18f5e2716p9q6y/.
Deadline to apply is Friday, June 30.
Inquiries about the program may be made to Missouri Realtors at (573) 445-8400 or by email at missourirealtors@morealtor.com.
MRRF, according to a release received from Southeast Missouri Realtors, has delivered more than $150,000 in funds to Realtors, both within and outside of Missouri, affected by natural disasters since 2011.
