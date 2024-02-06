All sections
NewsMay 3, 2023

Realtors pledge help for Bollinger County tornado victims

Cape Girardeau-based Southeast Missouri Realtors and Missouri Realtors are teaming up in concert with the National Association of Realtors Relief Fund to make $100,000 in funding available to Bollinger County residents impacted by the recent deadly tornado that ripped through Glen Allen and Grassy, Missouri...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, left, surveys damage and visits with relief workers and tornado victims April 10 in Glen Allen, Missouri.
U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, left, surveys damage and visits with relief workers and tornado victims April 10 in Glen Allen, Missouri.Danny Walter

Cape Girardeau-based Southeast Missouri Realtors and Missouri Realtors are teaming up in concert with the National Association of Realtors Relief Fund to make $100,000 in funding available to Bollinger County residents impacted by the recent deadly tornado that ripped through Glen Allen and Grassy, Missouri.

Five people died and five others were injured in the April 5 twister, a natural disaster that also destroyed more than a dozen homes.

Reimbursement assistance is capped at $1,000 per household and is strictly limited to housing expenses for one of the following needs:

  • One month's mortgage expense for a damaged occupied primary residence.
  • Temporary rental unit cost due to displacement from primary residence.
  • Reimbursement of paid hotel expenses needed because of the disaster.

Online applications are available at www.morealtors.wufoo.com/forms/x18f5e2716p9q6y/.

Deadline to apply is Friday, June 30.

Of note

  • Funds to qualified applicants will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.
  • If approved, grants will be paid directly to the applicant via paper check. Grants cannot be distributed via apps or by cash.
  • To be eligible, an applicant must be a full-time Missouri resident and a U.S. citizen -- or legally admitted for residence in the United States.

Inquiries about the program may be made to Missouri Realtors at (573) 445-8400 or by email at missourirealtors@morealtor.com.

Missouri Realtor Relief Foundation

MRRF, according to a release received from Southeast Missouri Realtors, has delivered more than $150,000 in funds to Realtors, both within and outside of Missouri, affected by natural disasters since 2011.

