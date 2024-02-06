Realtor Edgar of Cape Girardeau to run for state rep

Elaine Edgar, owner of SEMO Home Realty in Cape Girardeau, will seek the Aug, 2 Republican nomination for Missouri House District 147 -- a seat currently vacant due to the resignation of Wayne Wallingford.

Edgar, who grew up on a farm in Fayetteville, Arkansas, has lived in Cape since 2006.

Describing herself as conservative with a strong work ethic and "not born in privilege," Edgar said she is "passionate" about mental health issues, health care reform, reducing crime, supporting smaller government and decision-making at the local level.

Edgar applauded Gov. Mike Parson's call Wednesday in his "State of the State" address to raise the starting pay of teachers, adding she would also like to see more compensation for law enforcement personnel and those in the mental health workforce.

Edgar takes issue with the governor's assessment the state's economy is "strong," noting as a realtor, she sees people from many different walks of life.

"I see people who can't afford the necessities. I get to swim every day, and I hear the same thing at the pool -- despair. Additionally, we don't have enough housing in this town. (Cape) has the potential to explode in a positive sense in so many ways," Edgar said.