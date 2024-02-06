Realtor Edgar of Cape Girardeau to run for state rep

Elaine Edgar, owner of SEMO Home Realty in Cape Girardeau, will seek the Aug, 2 Republican nomination for Missouri House District 147 -- a seat currently vacant due to the resignation of Wayne Wallingford.
Edgar, who grew up on a farm in Fayetteville, Arkansas, has lived in Cape since 2006.
Describing herself as conservative with a strong work ethic and "not born in privilege," Edgar said she is "passionate" about mental health issues, health care reform, reducing crime, supporting smaller government and decision-making at the local level.
Edgar applauded Gov. Mike Parson's call Wednesday in his "State of the State" address to raise the starting pay of teachers, adding she would also like to see more compensation for law enforcement personnel and those in the mental health workforce.
Edgar takes issue with the governor's assessment the state's economy is "strong," noting as a realtor, she sees people from many different walks of life.
"I see people who can't afford the necessities. I get to swim every day, and I hear the same thing at the pool -- despair. Additionally, we don't have enough housing in this town. (Cape) has the potential to explode in a positive sense in so many ways," Edgar said.
Formerly a physical education and health teacher for six years, Edgar said she supports "transparency" in school curriculum and "empowering parents" in their children's education.
"We need a fighter in Jefferson City willing to stand up and push back against the extremist agendas we are seeing coming out of D.C," she added, making specific reference to her opposition to critical race theory. "We need to get back to the basics and stop using our public schools as tools for social indoctrination. As a former educator and mother of a child with special needs, I will fight to ensure a quality education for every child."
Edgar and her husband, Scott Edgar -- a basketball coach who led the SEMO men's program from 2006 to 2008 -- have an autistic son, Scott II, who is today living independently in Florida.
The candidate said she is glad to note Parson asked the legislature to double the capacity of the state's six autism centers, including one in Cape Girardeau.
Edgar, who said she has held positions in the local board of realtors, has not previously held elective political office.
"I believe in common sense, and I don't like labels. We're all Americans," Edgar said.
