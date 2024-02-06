All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMarch 26, 2019

Real ID-compliant licenses now available in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri Department of Revenue on Monday began offering Real ID-compliant driver's licenses and non-driver identification, which will be required under federal law to board planes and enter some federally controlled buildings starting next year...

By SUMMER BALLENTINE ~ Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri Department of Revenue on Monday began offering Real ID-compliant driver's licenses and non-driver identification, which will be required under federal law to board planes and enter some federally controlled buildings starting next year.

Here are details about what that means in Missouri, one of the last states to comply with the law.

What is Real ID?

Congress passed the Real ID Act in 2005 following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks after the FBI determined the hijackers had obtained valid identification cards from various states. A special commission recommended the federal government develop standards for issuing identification cards as a way to help prevent terrorism and fraud.

The federal law sets minimum guidelines for government-issued identification, including security enhancements and proof recipients are legally in the United States.

Missouri was one of the last states to move toward compliance, partly because of privacy concerns over requirements to create a database containing applicants' personal information, such as their birth certificates.

Former Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon signed a measure in 2009 prohibiting the state from complying with the federal law. Lawmakers were finally persuaded to undo that law in 2017, allowing the state Department of Revenue to begin offering compliant licenses.

Where is Real ID required?

Missouri's 2017 law gives residents the option to request a compliant or non-compliant ID, a policy meant to accommodate Missouri residents who have concerns about Real ID.

However, compliant IDs will be required to board planes and enter nuclear sites and federal facilities, including military bases and some federal courthouses. Passports and some other forms of federally issued identification also qualify, but those require similar personal information and documents.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

When do Real ID requirements take effect?

Compliant identification will be required for domestic flights across the U.S. beginning in October 2020. Until then, current state-issued licenses will work because the federal government granted Missouri and about a dozen other states extensions to comply with the law.

Missouri's Department of Revenue said it expected a rush of applicants beginning Monday, so some officials have recommended waiting to apply.

"There's no immediate need to rush to apply for a REAL ID-compliant license or ID card because the current Missouri-issued license and ID card will afford the same access until October 2020," said Joey Plaggenberg, director of the Missouri Motor Vehicle and Driver Licensing Division, in a statement.

"Basically, if your license or ID card is not expiring within the next month or so, we strongly suggest waiting to apply until this initial rush has subsided," Plaggenberg said.

How much do the new ID cards cost?

Compliant and standard Missouri IDs cost the same amount, which varies depending on how long the ID is valid and the type of license. Non-commercial, three-year driver's licenses cost $10 and licenses valid for six years cost $20. Non-driver's IDs are $11 or free for voting purposes.

What information is required for Real ID?

Real ID licenses require proof of identity, lawful status in the U.S., Social Security numbers and state residency. Records that qualify include birth certificates, Social Security cards, pay stubs, utility bills and education transcripts.

Other records might be necessary, especially if names listed on identification and birth documents are different. For example, that might apply to women who change their last names after marriage.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 18
Water main break on Commercial Street 400 block
NewsOct. 18
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
NewsOct. 17
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
NewsOct. 17
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contr...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
NewsOct. 17
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
NewsOct. 17
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
NewsOct. 17
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
The Best Years October 2024
NewsOct. 16
The Best Years October 2024
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
NewsOct. 16
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
NewsOct. 16
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
Missouri abortion-rights campaign fundraising total at $22M one month before election
NewsOct. 16
Missouri abortion-rights campaign fundraising total at $22M one month before election
Small business disaster loan program is out of money until Congress approves new funds
NewsOct. 15
Small business disaster loan program is out of money until Congress approves new funds
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy