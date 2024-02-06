Real ID-compliant licenses now available in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri Department of Revenue on Monday began offering Real ID-compliant driver's licenses and non-driver identification, which will be required under federal law to board planes and enter some federally controlled buildings starting next year.

Here are details about what that means in Missouri, one of the last states to comply with the law.

What is Real ID?

Congress passed the Real ID Act in 2005 following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks after the FBI determined the hijackers had obtained valid identification cards from various states. A special commission recommended the federal government develop standards for issuing identification cards as a way to help prevent terrorism and fraud.

The federal law sets minimum guidelines for government-issued identification, including security enhancements and proof recipients are legally in the United States.

Missouri was one of the last states to move toward compliance, partly because of privacy concerns over requirements to create a database containing applicants' personal information, such as their birth certificates.

Former Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon signed a measure in 2009 prohibiting the state from complying with the federal law. Lawmakers were finally persuaded to undo that law in 2017, allowing the state Department of Revenue to begin offering compliant licenses.

Where is Real ID required?

Missouri's 2017 law gives residents the option to request a compliant or non-compliant ID, a policy meant to accommodate Missouri residents who have concerns about Real ID.

However, compliant IDs will be required to board planes and enter nuclear sites and federal facilities, including military bases and some federal courthouses. Passports and some other forms of federally issued identification also qualify, but those require similar personal information and documents.