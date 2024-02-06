All sections
September 10, 2021

Ready to ride at SEMO District Fair

A crew sets up a swing ride while another crew attaches passenger cars to the ferris wheel ride Thursday before the 2021 SEMO District Fair begins at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. The SEMO District Fair is returning Saturday after a year hiatus because of the pandemic. It will offer food, live entertainment, agricultural exhibits, amusement rides and more.

Sarah Yenesel
Local News

