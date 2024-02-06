Students enjoyed camping-themed fun and took a book home from Jefferson Elementary School’s first-ever Literacy Night on Tuesday evening.

Families of students from kindergarten through second grade were invited to the event, said Jefferson principal Rae Anne Alpers, and almost 30 parents attended the parent-teacher organization meeting and presentation on supporting home literacy.

In the cafeteria, kindergarten teachers Allie Balsman and Katie Karnes gave a presentation on literacy support, asking parents for their assistance in helping students make connections between letters and sounds.

Balsman said she was happy at how the evening turned out.

Balsman and Karnes had given the presentation last year, Balsman said, “and now, it’s a whole event this year.”

Edward Calvin reads with his son Edward Calvin III the book "My Dog is a Hero" in a tent during the first Literacy Night at Jefferson Elementary School in Cape Girardeau. Andrew J. Whitaker

In the gym, five booths were set up with activities to promote literacy, and tents were pitched for students to go inside and read the free book they received at the end of the activity tour.

Nurse Lori Collier said the teachers had come down during their breaks Tuesday to get the booths ready to go.

Collier watched over a photo booth set up to look like a campsite, where students could pose for pictures.

Casey Schamburg, a kindergarten teacher at Jefferson, wore hip waders and a jacket, both of which she said she’d worn on a fishing trip last weekend, to keep with the theme of her booth.

Students could “fish” with magnetic poles and pick up a cardboard fish to reveal a sight word or simple math problem on the underside.

Sara Baker, center, reads "Pete the Cat" to Samantha Baker, 3, left, and Chloe King, 5, during Literacy Night on Tuesday, at Jefferson Elementary School in Cape Girardeau. Andrew J. Whitaker

Schamburg said several teachers and Alpers collaborated on the event.

“We were brainstorming camping ideas and how literacy relates, and it blossomed into this,” Schamburg said, gesturing at the gym full of laughing and playing children.