NewsApril 16, 2021
Reaction to permanent daylight saving time mixed for two local lawmakers
The Missouri House, by voice vote, gave preliminary approval Wednesday to legislation permanently putting the state in daylight saving time if a majority of bordering states follow suit. Eight states border the Show Me State: Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Nebraska...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long

The Missouri House, by voice vote, gave preliminary approval Wednesday to legislation permanently putting the state in daylight saving time if a majority of bordering states follow suit. Eight states border the Show Me State: Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Nebraska.

A majority would mean five states would have to greenlight similar legislation and become part of what House Bill 848 calls "the pact," in order for Missouri to drop any future return to standard time.

Rep. Rick Francis (R-145/Perryville)
Rep. Rick Francis (R-145/Perryville)

Rep. Rick Francis (R-145/Perryville) gives the bill introduced by Lone Jack Republican Chris Sander two thumbs up.

"It's hard on businesses, such as farms, to have to change back and forth," said Francis, who took his seat in the General Assembly's lower chamber in 2017.

"I just think more daylight hours mean more productive hours, permitting more evening recreation and exercise and just getting outdoors -- all of that is good for health and well-being," he added.

Rep. Jamie Burger (R-148/Benton)
Rep. Jamie Burger (R-148/Benton)

A GOP colleague from Southeast Missouri, Rep. Jamie Burger (R-148/Benton) isn't so sure about HB 848.

"I don't know; I've got mixed emotions," said Burger, who came to the General Assembly in January after a long tenure on the Scott County Commission.

"I remember back in the 1970s when the Nixon administration stayed on daylight time during an oil embargo to save energy," Burger recalled.

Wysiwyg image

"Staying on daylight saving was supposed to save us all money but if memory serves, energy costs actually went up," he said.

One opponent of the permanent move, Rep. Barbara Phifer, Democrat from Kirkwood, Missouri, said energy consumption went up 3% in 1973 and with it came higher bills.

The most common argument heard during debate this week in Jefferson City, according to the Missouri Times online newspaper, centered on convenience, with one proponent saying he "detested" changing the clocks twice a year.

Burger and Francis both said they have heard one pushback loud and clear on House Bill 848: the law will be tough on schoolchildren in the early morning.

"I have some issues with kids getting on the bus when it's still dark," said Burger, who said he undecided, for now, on how he'll vote.

"I suspect I'll get calls and emails from my district and I'd like to see how everybody feels," he added.

Francis said he's heard similar concerns as Burger's, particularly voiced by legislators in the St. Louis area.

Roll call vote soon

Burger, noting the end of the current session is coming in less than a month, believes a final vote will not be long in coming.

"We're due to adjourn May 14 and bills are moving pretty quickly, so I think we'll vote on (HB 848) next week," the freshman legislator said.

Francis said he thinks consideration of a permanent change is overdue.

"To my knowledge, in my five years (in Jefferson City), it's the first time we've talked about daylight saving time on the (House) floor," he said.

If the next House vote is in the affirmative, the measure will move to the Missouri Senate.

