The Missouri House, by voice vote, gave preliminary approval Wednesday to legislation permanently putting the state in daylight saving time if a majority of bordering states follow suit. Eight states border the Show Me State: Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Nebraska.

A majority would mean five states would have to greenlight similar legislation and become part of what House Bill 848 calls "the pact," in order for Missouri to drop any future return to standard time.

Rep. Rick Francis (R-145/Perryville) gives the bill introduced by Lone Jack Republican Chris Sander two thumbs up.

"It's hard on businesses, such as farms, to have to change back and forth," said Francis, who took his seat in the General Assembly's lower chamber in 2017.

"I just think more daylight hours mean more productive hours, permitting more evening recreation and exercise and just getting outdoors -- all of that is good for health and well-being," he added.

A GOP colleague from Southeast Missouri, Rep. Jamie Burger (R-148/Benton) isn't so sure about HB 848.

"I don't know; I've got mixed emotions," said Burger, who came to the General Assembly in January after a long tenure on the Scott County Commission.

"I remember back in the 1970s when the Nixon administration stayed on daylight time during an oil embargo to save energy," Burger recalled.

"Staying on daylight saving was supposed to save us all money but if memory serves, energy costs actually went up," he said.