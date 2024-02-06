Raytown officials upset with Walmart crime, lack of taxes

RAYTOWN, Mo. -- Raytown city and police officials are becoming frustrated police are being called so often to the local Walmart, saying the company pays no taxes that would support city services at a time when Raytown is struggling with budget deficits.

Officers in the Kansas City, Missouri, suburb made more than 500 arrests last year at the Raytown Walmart -- about 30 percent of the city's reported serious crimes. That police burden comes as Raytown leaders wrestle with cutting more than $3 million from the police budget.

And, a tax-increment financing deal agreed to when the store was built a decade ago means Walmart pays no taxes, which diverts about $300,000 in tax dollars away from public safety every year, The Kansas City Star reported.

Last week, Alderman Eric Teeman suggested labeling the Walmart a "public nuisance."

"Right now, we're getting this much from Walmart," Teeman said, making a "zero" sign with his hand. "Walmart's bleeding this town."

His comments come as Raytown is enacting budget cuts in all city departments. The police department will lose 30 jobs, including 17 officers, 10 full-time civilian workers and three full-time civilians. It will mean fewer detectives working cases, Raytown police chief Jim Lynch wrote Monday in an open letter to the public.

Walmart spokesman Ragan Dickens said no retailer is immune from crime at its stores, noting the company employs off-duty law-enforcement officers at the Raytown store. He also said greeters placed at Walmart stores' front doors are "that first and last line of defense."

"We put a lot of focus into catching these criminals, so, yes, we call the police," Dickens said.