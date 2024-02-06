Raytown middle-school students pass hanging body while in bus

RAYTOWN, Mo. — A Kansas City-area middle school is offering support to students who saw a body hanging from a tree during their bus ride.

Raytown Middle School said 14 students on a bus witnessed the scene Tuesday.

Kansas City police spokeswoman Kari Thompson said the person committed suicide.

The Kansas City Star reported the bus driver notified the Raytown district. The students were brought in to school, and Raytown Middle School families were notified.