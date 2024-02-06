All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsFebruary 19, 2022

Rave Alerts system promoted in Jackson

Proclaiming himself "a big believer in tools in the toolbox," Jackson fire chief Jason Mouser advocated for Rave Alerts at the municipality's most recent aldermanic study session. Rave Alerts, a program utilized by Cape Girardeau County Emergency Management Agency since 2012, is free for the City of Jackson to use as a subaccount on the county's EMA budget, funded through county 911 funds...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
The information on the census is as accurate as what the informant provided, and what the census taker wrote down. Here we see a census taker interviewing a household member for the 1940 census. (U. S. Bureau of Census photograph)
The information on the census is as accurate as what the informant provided, and what the census taker wrote down. Here we see a census taker interviewing a household member for the 1940 census. (U. S. Bureau of Census photograph)

Proclaiming himself "a big believer in tools in the toolbox," Jackson fire chief Jason Mouser advocated for Rave Alerts at the municipality's most recent aldermanic study session.

Rave Alerts, a program utilized by Cape Girardeau County Emergency Management Agency since 2012, is free for the City of Jackson to use as a subaccount on the county's EMA budget, funded through county 911 funds.

The service will also come at no charge to Jackson residents.

Sam Herndon V (left), Jackson Fire Rescue captain and deputy director of the Cape Girardeau County Emergency Management Agency, speaks with Jason Mouser (right), chief, Jackson Fire Department about the Rave Alerts system at the county's administrative offices in Jackson.
Sam Herndon V (left), Jackson Fire Rescue captain and deputy director of the Cape Girardeau County Emergency Management Agency, speaks with Jason Mouser (right), chief, Jackson Fire Department about the Rave Alerts system at the county's administrative offices in Jackson.Jeff Long ~ jlong@semissourian.com

Cape County deputy EMA director and Jackson Fire Rescue captain Sam Herndon V said the service allows for timely emergency communications with the public.

"Rave Alerts is a platform enabling the City to reach numerous people in a short amount of time using multiple outlets, such as texting, voice calls, email and Facebook," Herndon said.

Herndon gave examples of how Rave Alerts could be employed, noting a registration link will be available for citizen signup.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Alerts could include road closures, snow proclamations, boil water advisories and weather warnings from the National Weather Service.

Other details

"Citizens will oversee their personal accounts and can decide what type of alerts to receive," said Herndon, noting if a registered resident no longer wants to get Jackson alerts, opting out is a simple process.

Herndon said the City can send out 160-character text alerts and 8,000-character email posts using Rave Alerts.

With the email option, maps or files may be attached containing snow route information, updates on water main breaks and more.

What's next

"After a few weeks to get Rave Alerts set up, we'll start promoting [the system] to our residents," said Mayor Dwain Hahs.

Herndon said the City can get the word out about Rave Alerts on utility bills and via Facebook, community fliers and at community events.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 15
A legacy beyond politics: Remembering former Missouri House ...
NewsOct. 15
The Latest: Harris and Trump push to energize key voting blo...
NewsOct. 15
Don't miss The Scout's comprehensive Halloween guide for spo...
NewsOct. 15
In Missouri, Halloween night signs were required in the yard...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape police investigating death of Scott City man struck by train
NewsOct. 14
Cape police investigating death of Scott City man struck by train
Stoddard County sheriff fined $6K over withheld video of dog killing
NewsOct. 14
Stoddard County sheriff fined $6K over withheld video of dog killing
Police report 10-15-24
NewsOct. 14
Police report 10-15-24
Texas driver is killed and two deputies are wounded during Missouri traffic stop
NewsOct. 14
Texas driver is killed and two deputies are wounded during Missouri traffic stop
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
NewsOct. 14
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
Former state representative, Mississippi County leader Steve Hodges dies at 75
NewsOct. 12
Former state representative, Mississippi County leader Steve Hodges dies at 75
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university officials say agreement with city outdated
NewsOct. 11
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university officials say agreement with city outdated
Water main break in Perryville-Bertling area of Cape fixed, water tests clean
NewsOct. 11
Water main break in Perryville-Bertling area of Cape fixed, water tests clean
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy