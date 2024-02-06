Rave Alerts system promoted in Jackson

Proclaiming himself "a big believer in tools in the toolbox," Jackson fire chief Jason Mouser advocated for Rave Alerts at the municipality's most recent aldermanic study session.
Rave Alerts, a program utilized by Cape Girardeau County Emergency Management Agency since 2012, is free for the City of Jackson to use as a subaccount on the county's EMA budget, funded through county 911 funds.
The service will also come at no charge to Jackson residents.
Cape County deputy EMA director and Jackson Fire Rescue captain Sam Herndon V said the service allows for timely emergency communications with the public.
"Rave Alerts is a platform enabling the City to reach numerous people in a short amount of time using multiple outlets, such as texting, voice calls, email and Facebook," Herndon said.
Herndon gave examples of how Rave Alerts could be employed, noting a registration link will be available for citizen signup.
Alerts could include road closures, snow proclamations, boil water advisories and weather warnings from the National Weather Service.
"Citizens will oversee their personal accounts and can decide what type of alerts to receive," said Herndon, noting if a registered resident no longer wants to get Jackson alerts, opting out is a simple process.
Herndon said the City can send out 160-character text alerts and 8,000-character email posts using Rave Alerts.
With the email option, maps or files may be attached containing snow route information, updates on water main breaks and more.
"After a few weeks to get Rave Alerts set up, we'll start promoting [the system] to our residents," said Mayor Dwain Hahs.
Herndon said the City can get the word out about Rave Alerts on utility bills and via Facebook, community fliers and at community events.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.