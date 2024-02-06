Rave Alerts system promoted in Jackson

Proclaiming himself "a big believer in tools in the toolbox," Jackson fire chief Jason Mouser advocated for Rave Alerts at the municipality's most recent aldermanic study session.

Rave Alerts, a program utilized by Cape Girardeau County Emergency Management Agency since 2012, is free for the City of Jackson to use as a subaccount on the county's EMA budget, funded through county 911 funds.

The service will also come at no charge to Jackson residents.

Sam Herndon V (left), Jackson Fire Rescue captain and deputy director of the Cape Girardeau County Emergency Management Agency, speaks with Jason Mouser (right), chief, Jackson Fire Department about the Rave Alerts system at the county's administrative offices in Jackson. Jeff Long ~ jlong@semissourian.com

Cape County deputy EMA director and Jackson Fire Rescue captain Sam Herndon V said the service allows for timely emergency communications with the public.

"Rave Alerts is a platform enabling the City to reach numerous people in a short amount of time using multiple outlets, such as texting, voice calls, email and Facebook," Herndon said.

Herndon gave examples of how Rave Alerts could be employed, noting a registration link will be available for citizen signup.