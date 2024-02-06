All sections
July 12, 2019

Rattlesnake, uranium, whiskey found during traffic stop

GUTHRIE, Okla. -- Police in Oklahoma found a rattlesnake, a canister of radioactive powdered uranium and an open bottle of Kentucky Deluxe whiskey during a traffic stop of a vehicle reported stolen. The traffic stop happened June 26. Guthrie police Sgt. ...

Associated Press
GUTHRIE, Okla. -- Police in Oklahoma found a rattlesnake, a canister of radioactive powdered uranium and an open bottle of Kentucky Deluxe whiskey during a traffic stop of a vehicle reported stolen. The traffic stop happened June 26. Guthrie police Sgt. Anthony Gibbs said police don't know why the uranium was in the vehicle or how it was obtained, though uranium ore can be bought on Amazon. Gibbs said police also found a gun in the console and a terrarium in the backseat containing a pet Timber rattlesnake. Gibbs says the driver, Stephen Jennings, was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, transporting an open container of liquor and driving on a suspended license.

